Kirron Kher sends birthday love to Anupam Kher with sweet note; Son Sikander says 'Love you dad'

It is Anupam Kher’s 67th birthday today and the actor, who has given us several iconic films and enjoys a massive fan following, was inundated with best wishes on his special day. From commoners to celebs, everyone has been sending birthday love to the senior actor. Amid this, Anupam Kher’s wife Kirron Kher and son Sikander Kher also made sure to make his day special and shared sweet posts for him on social media as they wished him love, health, and happiness.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kirron Kher shared a pic of herself with Anupam from one of the events. In the caption, she wished she called him her “husband, friend, support and love”. She wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day dearest @anupampkher. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always”. On the other hand, their son Sikander also shared a smiling pic of Anupam Kher and thanked him for everything. He wrote, “Happy birthday Kher Saab! I wish you good health and all that your heart desires!!! Thank you for everything, always! To you looking younger with every passing year.. Love you Dad #Birthday”. Soon, celebs like Chunky Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek Kapoor, etc took to the comment section and sent love to Anupam Kher.

Take a look at Kirron Kher's wish for Anupam Kher here:

To note, Anupam Kher, who made his debut with Saaransh, has been working in Bollywood for over 27 years now. He is reportedly working on Parineeti Chopra starrer Uunchai which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

