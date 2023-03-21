Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19; Actress-Politician shares health update

Kirron Kher, the senior Bollywood actress, who has also carved a niche for herself as the Member of Parliament, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress-politician took to her official social media handles on March 20, Monday, and shared the health update with a post. "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested," wrote Kirron Kher on her official Twitter handle. The fans and followers are now wishing the senior actress a speedy recovery.

Kirron Kher's health condition

For the unversed, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects the white blood cells aka plasma cells, in 2021. The health update was shared by both the actress and her family members, with social media posts. Kirron Kher's husband, senior actor Anupam Kher and her son, actor Sikandar Kher kept updating her fans and followers about the actress's health condition, very often. Later, the father-son duo confirmed that Kirron Kher has bounced back, and stated that it is the biggest relief.