Kirron Kher thanks everyone for wishes as she happily joins Sikander Kher’s video amid Cancer treatment; WATCH

Kirron Kher had been diagnosed with blood cancer and the news broke out in April following which Anupam Kher made the clarifications regarding the actress’ health.

The news of BJP MP and actress, Kirron Kher, being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer, shocked the Bollywood and its fans to its core. When the news surfaced Anupam Kher took to Twitter and said, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.” Anupam Kher also went on to explain that Kirron Kher is undergoing treatment and is being looked after by some of the best doctors.

Since her diagnosis, Kirron Kher had been keeping a low profile. Kirron Kher made an appearance in her son Sikander Kher’s video that he posted on his Instagram. People have been concerned about Kirron Kher’s health and everyone wished her a speedy recovery. Sikander Kher made a short video of both his parents to thank everyone for their wishes, in the end of the video we get to see a healthy yet a little infirm Kirron Kher saying, “Thank you, everybody, for your good wishes and love."

Take a look at Sikander Kher’s Instagram video- ( Click Here

Sikander Kher captioned the video as “KherSaab and Kirron Ma’am This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother #KherSaab #KirronMaam”.

The comments section was instantly filled with some comments like, “So sweet of her to come and say hie God bless you kiran mam and wish you speedy recovery”, “Blessings”, “Oooww god... She's so sweet” one of the comments read “glad to see her recover, missing her in reality shows”.

