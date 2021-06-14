Kirron Kher thanks fans for birthday wishes in sweet video shot by Anupam Kher; Watch

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher recently thanked fans for wishing the actress on her 69th birthday through a sweet video on Instagram. Watch it below.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher recently celebrated the actress’ 69th birthday at home. The actress who is also currently battling cancer turned 69 today and marked the day at home with good wishes from many of her friends family and fans. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shot a video of the birthday girl and asked her if she had a message for her fans who wished her. In the video, Anupam can be heard saying: “Lot of people wished you on your birthday, you want to say something to them?”

To which Kirron responds: “Yes I want to say a big thank you! A big thank you for all your good wishes, all your love and all your prayers, thank you!” And ends with a “Jai Ho” after Anupam reminds her. Along with the cute video on IG, Anupam wrote: “Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for #Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho!! @kirronkhermp #ThankYou #Birthday.” You can see the video here.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter and shared a great birthday wish for the actor-turned-politician. The Mr. India actor shared two pictures with Kirron and wrote, “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best! @kirronkhermp”. Anil’s birthday post grabbed the attention of Anupam Kher who replied to the comment, “What a beautiful pic!”

Earlier this year, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Anupam Kher tweeted the news about Kirron Kher’s health.

