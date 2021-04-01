Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal five years after their 2016 marriage.

The Mission Mangal actress, Kirti Kulhari, also shared a heartfelt note along with her separation announcement from husband Saahil Sehgal.

Four More Shots Please actress Kirti Kulhari took to social media today to share some not-so-great news. The actress, who was most recently seen in The Girl On The Train, announced that she is separating from her husband of five years Saahil Sehgal. The Mission Mangal actress shared a heartfelt note along with her announcement. Kirti and Saahil tied the knot in 2016 and the separation brings an end to their five year marriage.

In the note, Kirti wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS."

"To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward.. Always..Kirti Kulhari," the actress added.

The Pink actress' marriage to Saahil was under wraps for the longest time. Kirti and Saahil tied the knot in 2016 a few months before the release of Pink.

In a 2020 interview with TOI, Kirti had opened up about her marriage and said, "My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today."

