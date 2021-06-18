Kirti Kulhari calls her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal a ‘tough decision’

Kirti Kulhari had announced her separation on April 1. She was married for five years and is currently in her happy space.

Months after announcing her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal, actress Kirti Kulhari opened up on her decision. She had announced the separation on April 1 with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and were married for 5 years. But they share good rapport even after separating. However, the actress has called it the toughest decision of her life and said that it takes a lot of courage in coming out of a marriage. She is known for her work in Pink.

As reported in Hindustan Times, she said, "It was a decision which was more difficult than deciding being with someone. It is always nice to see families coming together, celebrating love but here the case was completely different. It is a tough decision to break something which you have built with so much love. But the choice of coming together was mine so leaving it should also be mine.” The actress feels she is in a happy space right now.

“Such decision does break you at any point of life but at the end, you have to remember that it was done for good,” she added.

She had written a post on her Instagram when she announced separation and it reads, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody" because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be east but IT IS WHAT IT IS."

On the work front, she will be next seen in Shaadisthan which explores the different angles of the marriage-obsessed nation.

Credits :Hindustan Times

