Kirti Kulhari says marriages are overrated: ‘I can have a beautiful relationship and choose not to be married’

Earlier this year, Kirti Kulhari disclosed her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal. In recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, the actress opened up about her views on marriage and love.
67951 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:37 am
Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari says marriages are overrated: ‘I can have a beautiful relationship and choose not to be married’ (Pic Credit- Kirti Kulhari)
Kirti Kulhari announced to the world that she and Saahil Sehgal have been separated in April, after almost five years of marriage. The actress spoke about how she feels regarding marriage and love after splitting ways with her husband. Kirti termed marriage as an overrated concept. Recently, Kirti spoke to the radio show host Siddharth Kannan on what she feels about marriage.

The actress said, “I started feeling it through the marriage… I am not saying love is overrated or companionship is overrated. I am saying marriage, as a concept, is overrated. I can be in love with someone, I can have a beautiful relationship with someone and I can still choose to not be married to that person. This idea of marriage that exists in our society, this was my conditioning as well. But through the marriage, I realised… I said, ‘What is it about marriage as a concept that we make such a hawa (big deal) out of?” 

Kirti further added “Yes, marriage is important for the social structure and this and that, but I think beyond everything, a marriage needs to happen between two people. Their hearts need to be connected. I am sorry, but it is not about families coming together. It starts and ends with these two people, and that’s how it is for me. So, I can do everything I want to do, be a partner to someone, without the ‘marriage’ word being attached to it,” 

Kirti Kulhari was previously seen in the Netflix film ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Shaadisthan’ on Disney+ Hotstar. She has also appeared in web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’, ‘Bard of Blood’, ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’.

