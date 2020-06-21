  1. Home
Kirti Kulhari shares her favourite childhood memory with her dad on Father's Day

On Father's Day, actress Kirti Kulhari says she always has been close to her dad, and his quality of being there for everybody is what she would like to get into her life.
Asked about her favourite childhood memory with him, she said: "He enrolled my elder sister and me in Kathak classes. He used to take us to the classes on his scooter and wait until they finished, and bring us home. I cherish that scooter ride and how it made me feel."

Kirti's father Khyali Ram Kulhari is a retired commander of the Indian Navy. The actress describes him as a child, and says she feels that the 'parenting' roles have reversed.

Narrating the history behind her first tattoo, she said: "Whenever we spot dad overeating sugar and we reprimand him he goes, 'What is the problem yaar?' My husband suggested that I should ink his hilarious response."

On the work front, Kirti will be seen in the Hindi remake of "The Girl On The Train", a project tentatively titled "Shaadistan", the third season of "Four More Shots Please", and the short film "Charu".

