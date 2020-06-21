Kirti Kulhari shares her favourite childhood memory with her dad on Father's Day
Asked about her favourite childhood memory with him, she said: "He enrolled my elder sister and me in Kathak classes. He used to take us to the classes on his scooter and wait until they finished, and bring us home. I cherish that scooter ride and how it made me feel."
Kirti's father Khyali Ram Kulhari is a retired commander of the Indian Navy. The actress describes him as a child, and says she feels that the 'parenting' roles have reversed.
Narrating the history behind her first tattoo, she said: "Whenever we spot dad overeating sugar and we reprimand him he goes, 'What is the problem yaar?' My husband suggested that I should ink his hilarious response."
On the work front, Kirti will be seen in the Hindi remake of "The Girl On The Train", a project tentatively titled "Shaadistan", the third season of "Four More Shots Please", and the short film "Charu".
