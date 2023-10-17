Kirti Kulhari to make international debut with Sach Is Life alongside Jim Sarbh: 'Absolutely thrilled'

Actress Kirti Kulhari has starred in films including the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink and also garnered eyeballs for her spectacular performance in the web series Four More Shots Please! Marking another milestone in her career, Kulhari is now set to mark her international debut with the feature film Sach Is Life, which will also star actor Jim Sarbh.

The Four More Shots Please! star is set to make her international debut with the feature film Sach Is Life. The actress seems to be over the moon for her next venture. Discussing the same, a report by Variety quoted the actress stating how the film would unearth the power of love and emphasize on human spirit and holding on to hope.

She said, “The makers are from the U.S., but it’s an Indian story. I’m extremely excited to collaborate with a crew from the U.S. and to work in an environment outside of India. I’ll do my best to make it a film that we all are going to be proud of.”

Kirti Kulhari also announced the project earlier today and mentioned that she is “thrilled” and “excited” to unveil it. Noting how it’s close to her heart the actress said that she awaits sharing the incredibly “inspiring and beautiful true story”. She also mentioned how she met the real Munshi family for the film recently.

More about Sach Is Life

The report by Variety further noted that the film will be helmed by filmmaker Harsh Mahadeshwar and also delved into the story of the project, which will also feature Jim Sarbh alongside Kirti.

Reportedly, the movie will revolve around the real-life story of the Munshi family, disclosing the story of a couple who aims to provide their three-year-old son a life filled with love and respect, despite his condition of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The movie is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat and Rahul Bhat and is slated to begin its principal photography in April next year. Notably, it will be extensively shot in Kashmir, New Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey, and New York.

