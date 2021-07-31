Kirti Kulhari trolled mercilessly for passing wrong COVID 19 vaccine info; Actor gives a befitting reply

In the past few months, India has reported a sharp growth in COVID-19 cases, leading to an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases in the country. While the Maharashtra government has imposed strict lockdown in the state, likewise following COVID-19 guidelines has become mandatory throughout the country. Strict actions are taken against those who have been found flouting the protocols. Moreover, citizens have also been urged to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Amidst this, Kirti Kulhari opted for a unique way to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination.

However, it did not go down well with netizens as they have been continuously criticizing the actor’s latest social media post. In the video shared by her, Kirti turns doctor and appears to give vaccination to a man. While captioning the video, she wrote, “Have you got vaccinated??? #fightagainstcorona Dr. Saira Sabharwal is at it”. As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens condemned Kirti for passing wrong COVID-19 vaccine information.

Take a look at Kirti Kulhari's post below:

A user wrote, “You don't give vaccine in the veins. It's injected in the muscle. Thoda homework kar lena tha before this foolish act”. Another said, “Vaccination is given Intramuscular on shoulder (Deltoid muscle) not intravenous”. A netizen also requested, “Pls dont pass wrong message. Injection cant be given as IV. So always make sure before u spread any medical information”. In the caption, Kirti had already mentioned, “P.S - pls relax … it’s a dummy injection which we use for shoots .. this video is for fun but also to convey the most important message of #covidvacccine”. However, the video has left many disappointed.

