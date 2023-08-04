Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol pay homage to the legend

Even in 2023, the songs sung by Kishore Kumar are heard and re-heard because there’s something about them which cannot be put into words. In fact, films these days also feature songs of the legendary singer. This day marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the legendary Kishore Kumar. Celebrating the iconic singer’s legacy, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol and many others paid a special tribute.

Ayushmann Khurrana pays homage to Kishore Kumar

On several occasions, the Andhadhun actor has mentioned his love and admiration for Kishore Kumar. Yet again on Kumar’s birth anniversary, Khurrana sang a mashup of a few songs sung by his favorite singer and shared it with fans on Instagram. In the video, the Dream Girl actor is seen jamming on some of the evergreen melodies by Kishore Kumar on his guitar.

Sharing the video, the Dream Girl 2 actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Kishore Da! Your legacy lives on.” Interestingly, Khurrana also promoted his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 by singing one of Kishore Kumar’s most famous songs, Dream Girl. Have a look:

As the video went viral, fans of Khurrana and Kishore Kumar showered love on the post. While one of them wrote, “Your voice is incredibly soothing. You’ve truly enhanced my afternoon, and for that, I’m grateful. Thank you Ak,” another one wrote, “Such a soulful rendition.”

Sidharth Malhotra also pays a tribute to Kishore Kumar

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the Shershaah actor also remembered Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary. The actor took to Twitter to share a black and white photo of the legendary singer and wrote, “Remembering the legendary Kishore Kumar on his birthday while listening to his evergreen voice!” Have a look:

Kajol remembers ‘music icon’ Kishore Kumar

Kajol, who delivered a wonderful performance in the Trial series, also took to Instagram to remember Kishore Kumar. The actress shared a picture of Kishore Da on her Instagram story and wrote, “#ForeverInOurHearts #MusicIcon (followed by a gratitude and angel-looking emoji).”

About Kishore Kumar

A legendary musician, singer, and actor, Kumar is known for his evergreen songs like Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, Ek ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Chhedo Na Meri Zulfein, among others. He first made his debut as an actor in a 1946 film, Shikari. Apart from his singing career, Kishore Kumar also produced some beautiful bhajans like Aao Kanhai Mere Dham and Jai Bholenath Jai Ho Prabhu. There’s no doubt that the legend’s voice will be etched in our hearts forever.