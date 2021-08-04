Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Roop Tera Mastana to Dil Kya Kare; 5 evergreen songs of the music maestro

Legendary actor Kishore Kumar was also an eminent Indian playback singer whose significant contribution to the music industry can never be forgotten. The music maestro was enriched with the mastery of crooning romantic, peppy and soft tracks that has left a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry and Indian audiences. Today is the birth anniversary of the evergreen Indian artist and on the special occasion, we have compiled a list of his stellar playlist that still moves the masses.

Roop Tera Mastana

Roop Tera Mastana is one of the classic peppy tracks from the 1969 romantic drama film, Aradhana. Starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna, the song features the evergreen actors’ unparalleled chemistry that left the audiences swooning. Crooned by Kishore Kumar, the superhit number was composed by music maestro R D Burman.

Dil Kya Kare

Penned by Anand Bakshi, Dil Kya Kare is one of the hit romantic songs sung by Kishore Kumar. Featuring Lakshmi, Vikram and , the track is a part of the 1975 romantic film, Julie. Back in the day, Julie emerged as one of the top-three best-selling soundtracks albums of 1975 along with Sholay and Sanyasi.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho

Crooned by Kishore Kumar, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho is ranked as one of the best songs of the music maestro’s career. Such was its success that the track has been recreated twice. Once by Abhijit Vaghani for the 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho, and the other one for the 2019 movie of the same name featuring Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas featured in the tracklist of the 1973 thriller film, Blackmail starring Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rakhee in pivotal roles.

Yeh Shaam Mastani

Picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, Yeh Shaam Mastani is another classic super hit song of Kishore Kumar. The track featured in Shakti Samanta’s 1971 successful musical drama flick, Kati Patang.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hain

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hain is another hit song from the 1971 musical drama film, Kati Patang. Iconic Rajesh Khanna performed in the song, while Kishore Kumar mesmerised the Indian masses with his melodious voice under R D Burman’s tunes.

