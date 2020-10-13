Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana croons O Majhi Re as a tribute to the legend in old video

On Kishore Kumar's death anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an old video of himself jamming and crooning his song O Majhi Re. The actor remembered the legend with the same.

October 13, 2020, marks the 33rd death anniversary of the legendary actor, singer, composer Kishore Kumar. Today, on his death anniversary, fans of the legend remember him with his melodious tunes and joining them is Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has been a fan of Kishore Kumar and often shares videos of him crooning his songs on social media. On the legend's death anniversary, Ayushmann took to social media to remember him with his melody O Majhi Re.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a throwback video in which he is seen jamming with his friend on the song O Majhi Re. The actor paid a beautiful musical tribute to the legend as he remembered him on his 33rd death anniversary. Ayushmann expressed the same in his caption as he penned the lyrics of the song in the same. Often, Ayushmann remembers the legend and shares the same on social media. On Guru Purnima this year, Ayushmann had remembered Kishore Da and expressed how he had deep impact on his life.

Today, on his 33rd death anniversary, Ayushmann remembered the legend and wrote, "Posting a #Throwback video on Kishore da’s death anniversary. काग़ज़ों की कश्तियों का कहीं किनारा होता नहीं। कोई किनारा जो किनारे से मिले वो अपना किनारा है।." He even penned a note remembering the legend on his Instagram story. Ayushmann wrote, "You have and will always be my greatest inspiration and your legacy will live on forever. Remembering the multi-talented genius Kishore Kumar today."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post on Kishore Da's death anniversary:

The actor had told IANS earlier during the year, "I have been very vocal about being intrigued by Kishore Kumar, too. Such icons are an institution in themselves and have left behind so many learnings for us to grasp, for us to understand. I'm thoroughly enjoying learning about their lives, their philosophies and their beliefs."

Take a look at Ayushmann's post for Kishore Da on Guru Purnima earlier this year:

On his death anniversary, the world of cinema has been paying tributes to the legendary Kishore Kumar. The legend passed away in 1987 due to a heart attack and left the entire industry shocked. Even today, his music is a way for his fans to remember him.

