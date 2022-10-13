Kishore Kumar’s death anniversary: Lesser known facts about the legendary playback singer

India’s father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘Great men never die, and it is up to us to keep them immortal by continuing the work they have commenced.’ This quote fits aptly here as it is true for legendary singer Kishore Kumar who is still alive in our memories. His contribution to the Indian music industry is immeasurable and we cannot deny this fact.

Born on August 4, 1929, he knew the struggles faces by Indians under the British rule and carefully carved out his own niche in the film industry to highlight about the situation of the common man via his musical masterpieces. At the time India got independence from the British rule, that is in the year 1947, he had already turned 18 years old.

Kishore Kumar was born in Khandwa, which in present day is an area in the state of Madhya Pradesh. He was born and brought up in a wealthy family. His father, Kunjalal Ganguly was a lawyer by profession and his mother, Gouri Devi was a home-maker who hailed from a very rich family. Kumar was the youngest of four siblings.

Kumar, as reported by Encyclopaedia Britannica, started his career in the Hindi film industry as a chorus singer at movie studio named Bombay Talkies, where his brother worked. Identifying his talent at a young age, music director Khemchand Prakash gave Kumar an opportunity to sing "Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu" for the film Ziddi (1948). This song became a massive hit back then following which Kumar was offered many other projects. In view of this development, Kumar, in 1949 decided to settle down in Mumbai.

Kishore Kumar's Death and Beyond

On October 13, 1987, Kishore Kumar died of a heart attack in Mumbai. His body was taken to Khandwa, his native place for cremation. Just moments before his death, Kumar had recorded the song "Guru Guru", a duet that was sung along with popular singer Asha Bhosle for the film Waqt Ki Awaz (released in the year 1988). The music was composed by popular singer Bappi Lahiri a day before he had passed away.

Popular Songs by Kishore Kumar that you must listen to today.

Roop Tera Mastana _Music directed by Sachin Dev Burman, popularly known as SD Burman; Kishore sang this song in the film Aradhana.

Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera---a song sung by Kishore for the movie Amanush.

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala----a song sung by Kishore for the movie Don starring Amitabh Bachchan as an actor.

Hazaar Raahen Mudke Dekheen----a song sung by Kishore for the film Thodisi Bewafaii

Pag Ghungroo Baandh ---music directed by Bappi Lahiri, this song sung by Kishore was a masterpiece in the film Namak Halaal

Agar Tum Na Hote----a song sung by Kishore for the film Agar Tum Na Hote

Manzilein Apni Jagah Hain ----a song sung by Kishore for the film Sharaabi

Saagar Kinaare -----a song sung by Kishore for the film Saagar. The lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar.

Kumar continues to be an inspiration for the youth of today and especially those who wish to make a mark in the Indian film industry. Acknowledging his talent and hardwork in the field of music, Kumar was awarded the Lata Mangeshkar Award by the then Madhya Pradesh government in 1985. His style of singing is still loved by people across generations. We pay our tributes to the legendary musician.

