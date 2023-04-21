Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Early Reviews: Salman Khan’s dashing entry draws massive cheers: ‘Seeti-maar entry’

Salman Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for a long time to watch Salman Khan on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Well, the wait has finally come to an end! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres today, and needless to say, Bhaijaan’s fans were super-excited. Since early morning, fans flocked to the theatres to watch the first-day first-show of the movie. The early reviews of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have started pouring in on Twitter, and looks like fans can’t get enough of Salman Khan’s entry scene!

Salman Khan’s entry scene in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan leaves fans awestruck

Going by the reviews of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that have come so far, looks like fans are loving Salman Khan’s dashing entry scene. A number of fans have been sharing videos of Salman fans dancing, whistling, and cheering out loud as Salman Khan makes an appearance on the big screen. While one Twitter user wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan the Entry of #Salmankhan is literally mind-blowing and amazing #Salmankhan bgm with the style and swag of bhi is damn good, action+ long hair and the dashing personalty of #Salmankhan is blow your mind Starting blockbuster,” another one tweeted, “Seeti maar entry.. Wohoooo.. Theatres erupted during interval.. @farhad_samji U were right.. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview.”

Another fan tweeted, “SALMAN KHAN ENTRY WHOLE THEATER TURN INTO STADIUM!!” while another tweet read, “Entry and Elephant scene aag hai bossssss!! Farhad Samji maan gaye aapko Its a blockbuster #kisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #SalmanKhan.” Check out some more reactions and reviews of the movie below.

Salman Khan was last seen in the 2021 film Antim in a full-fledged role, and while he has made several cameo appearances since then, fans were eagerly waiting to see Salman in a leading role on the big screen once again in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, and others.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Preview: Salman Khan film runtime, screen count, advance booking & day 1