Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a mix of Sooraj Barjatya-Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Salman Khan; Here’s how

Finally, the day has arrived when the trailer of the much-awaited Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. A grand trailer launch event was held in Mumbai and it was attended by the entire team of the film along with Salman Khan himself. We gave you a glimpse of his stylish entry and showed you how the actor chose to go all-black with his attire today. Well, as expected, the actor interacted with the media with open hearts and spoke about his film. Scroll down to hear what he had to say about his co-star Pooja Hegde and the film.

Salman Khan on Pooja Hegde and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

We all know that Salman Khan has worked in a lot of films with Sooraj Barjatya and Sooraj is one such director who makes family-based films. The last film in which this actor-director duo collaborated was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which fared well at the box office. Apart from Sooraj, Salman has also collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known to make larger-than-life films. Well, talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman explained, “you put Sooraj Barjatya's family, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romance in an action film and you get Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Later he also spoke about his co-star Pooja Hegde and said, “She is phenomenal in the film. She is outstanding.”

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan is back in a never-seen-before action avatar with Pooja Hegde