Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan brings a love anthem this Valentine’s Day with Naiyo Lagda; Teaser out

All eyes are on Salman Khan ever since he announced his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced. Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which released in the theatre recently, the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. It was enough to take all the fans by a surprise and get their excitement levels high. Now the makers are all set to launch the first song of the film titled Naiyo Lagda. Today the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the song and we bet fans are eagerly waiting for it. Naiyo Lagda teaser released

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have upped the ante for this Valentine’s Day after releasing the teaser of one of the first songs from the film. The song, ‘Naiyo Lagda’, a love anthem of the film, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh. Going by the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a befitting song for this Valentines celebrations. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches. Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously also composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, Tu hi Tu Har Jagah, among others is the composer, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song. Check out the song:

Aamir Khan in talks to produce a film for Salman Khan According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan, which he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. “In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Salman too has shown interest in the project at this point of time.

