Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan gets papped in a black lungi in Mumbai while shooting for film, WATCH
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was clicked by the paparazzi on Wednesday late evening in a black lungi as he was walking towards his car in Mumbai. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has carved out his own niche and has delivered a number of successful films to date like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. In the latest update, the 56-year-old actor was seen outside the sets of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his attire has taken the internet on fire.
Salman Khan gets papped in a black lungi in Mumbai
Late Wednesday evening, Salman Khan along with his Z+ security guards were papped outside the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the actor was heading towards his car, he was seen wearing a black lungi with a black vest.
This development has set the internet on fire. Some of the fans are going gaga after looking at his shoulder muscles.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Salman Khan’s Work Front
Salman Khan will next be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This upcoming film is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan in the titular role. The film will also feature actors namely Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu. Also, this film will mark the debut of Television star Shehnaaz Gill. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.
Later, Salman Khan will be seen in the film Tiger 3. This film will feature Salman in the lead role alongside actors Katrina Kaif and Revathi. This film is slated to arrive at the theatres on Diwali next year.
