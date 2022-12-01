Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan gets papped in a black lungi in Mumbai while shooting for film, WATCH

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has carved out his own niche and has delivered a number of successful films to date like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. In the latest update, the 56-year-old actor was seen outside the sets of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his attire has taken the internet on fire.

Late Wednesday evening, Salman Khan along with his Z+ security guards were papped outside the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the actor was heading towards his car, he was seen wearing a black lungi with a black vest.

This development has set the internet on fire. Some of the fans are going gaga after looking at his shoulder muscles.

Have a look at the glimpses here.