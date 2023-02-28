Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks suave in black suit in THIS new PIC from ‘Billi Billi’ song shoot

Salman Khan, the celebrated superstar of Hindi cinema is now set to return to the much-loved family man avatar with his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The highly anticipated family entertainer is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Salman Khan revealed the first single of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 'Naiyo Lagda' at the grand finale of his celebrated show, Bigg Boss 16. The second single from the film, 'Billi Billi' is now gearing up for a release. Salman Khan looks suave in a black suit in THIS new PIC

In the location stills from the 'Billi Billi' song shoot which is now going viral on social media, Salman Khan looks simply sauve in a black suit. The superstar, who is flaunting a clean-shaven after a long gap in the second single of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor looks simply dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, and an open tie. Salman Khan completed his look with a pair of aviator glasses and silver earrings. Check out the pictures below:

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan The project, which is produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by the renowned writer-filmmaker Farhad Samji. The highly anticipated film, which is touted to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil blockbuster Veeram, stars Salman Khan in the role of a doting elder brother and family head. Pooja Hegde is appearing as the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features a stellar star cast including senior Telugu stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in the supporting roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

