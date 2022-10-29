Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh on board; Posts PIC from sets

Salman Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breaths for updates about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film has created a huge buzz on the Internet ever since Salman Khan announced the film in August as he completed 34 years in the industry. The actor had unveiled the official title logo of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the teaser showed Salman riding a Cruiser motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh valley. After that, Salman also treated fans with his new look from the film, on the occasion of Dussehra. Now, the superstar has shared yet another glimpse from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while confirming that boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast. Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh to the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Vijender Singh is celebrating his birthday today, and on this occasion, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to post a picture from the sets, featuring him, Vijender, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. The picture shows all of them with their fists in front of them. Salman Khan looks dapper in a white shirt and black jeans, while Vijender Singh can be seen sitting next to him in a black shirt, and grey pants. Sharing the picture from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan wrote, “Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @singhvijender .. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan … @jassie.gill @thesiddharthnigam @raghavjuyal.” Have a look at the picture below.

About Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan The action pocked entertainer is directed by Farhad Samji, and stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead roles. The movie also has a Pan-Indian ensemble cast. South star Ram Charan would make a cameo appearance in the movie, and Salman Khan confirmed it recently. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the movie will have two special cameos- social media influencer Just Sul and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik, who will feature in a special song alongside Salman. Salman announced a few days ago that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be hitting the big screens on Eid 2023.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan looks dapper as he shares new still from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; Check