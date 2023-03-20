Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan will make you fall in love with his voice yet again in Jee Rahe The Hum

Salman Khan is a brilliant actor and there is no denying this fact. All eyes are on him ever since his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been announced. The teaser has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to watch the film. We all heard Salman picking up the mic and singing for the Amal Malik composition Main Hoon Hero Tera for his home production Hero. The song not only was a hit but fans fell in love with his voice and today yet again the teaser of yet another song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Jee Rahe The Hum has been released wherein the actor has sung.

Salman Khan sings a song in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

8 years after giving the melodious track Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan is reuniting with Amaal Malik for yet another romantic track Jee Rahe The Hum for his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser of this song was just released and we bet fans are going to love hearing the actor’s voice yet again. To add to the song, Salman’s dance moves, his chemistry with Pooja Hegde, and his hairstyle, everything is a win-win. Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam too were seen in the teaser. Staying true to his personality, Salman yet again carries the swag in his walk and dance moves.

Check out the song:

The song teaser has spiked excitement already among the audience and has just got everyone waiting for the full video song, which will be out on Tuesday, March 21st. Jee Rahe The Hum is the third song from the album after Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi.

This film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

