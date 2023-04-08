Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill showers love on Salman Khan; Says ‘Bhai meri jaan hai’-WATCH

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. Fans are super excited to see Bhaijaan on the big screen, as he was last seen in a full-fledged role in the 2021 film Antim. This morning, Salman Khan surprised his fans by sharing a new poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which shows Pooja Hegde and him looking at each other lovingly. Salman Khan also announced that the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be out on April 10th. Now, a few hours ago, the makers also dropped a teaser video that shows the cast members talking about Bhaijaan, and what it’s like working with him! Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and others were all praise for Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The teaser video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shared on the YouTube channel of Salman Khan Films opens with fans’ tweets sharing their excitement for the Salman Khan starrer. His fans are then seen showering their love on Salman. This is followed by Shehnaaz Gill saying, “Bhaijaan jaise mera bhai hai, vaise bhaijaan hai, bhai meri jaan hai. (Bhaijaan is like my brother, he is my ‘jaan’)”. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who will play Salman’s love interest in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan says, “When people are real, it's always endearing. Especially in the way the world is today. I like that he says what’s on his mind.”

Palak Tiwari, who will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said, “He (Salman Khan) truly is the most hardworking man on set, and I don't know what the general perception is, but he comes before all of us, he sleeps in his vanity, and he works so hard. Harder than all of us combined. And it shows in where he is today." Raghav Juyal said, "He believes in helping each other, and helping out people. And I also believe that. I think it's really important to be aware of your surroundings and see who needs help.” Siddharth Nigam said that despite a busy schedule, Salman would help them with their scenes, and would guide them on how they can do better. Check out the video below.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji, and it will release in theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

