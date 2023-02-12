Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda out: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde win hearts with their chemistry
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are winning hearts with their exceptional chemistry in the first single from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Naiyo Lagda. Watch video...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the highly anticipated family entertainer that features Salman Khan in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Ahead of the release. the superstar revealed the highly anticipated first single from the film on February 12, Sunday. The romantic number, which features Salman Khan and leading lady Pooja Hegde, was revealed at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the highly popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
The beautiful melody, which is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, gives out major 90s romance vibes. Naiyo Lagda is penned by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan. The biggest highlight of the Naiyo Lagda song video is the electrifying chemistry between the lead pair, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The excellent visualization, old-school yet appealing dance choreography, and stunning costumes have made the Naiyo Lagda song a complete visual treat. The promising romantic number has also raised the expectations over Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
"Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil," wrote Salman Khan as he revealed the much-awaited first single of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on his official social media handles after its release at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale event.
Check out Salman Khan's Instagram post, below:
About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by the renowned writer-filmmaker Farhad Samji. The highly anticipated film, which is touted to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil blockbuster Veeram, stars Salman Khan in the role of a doting elder brother and family head. The movie features a stellar star cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – romance, action, and drama. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.
