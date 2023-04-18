Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan looks suave in new pic; Shares special advice for fans

Superstar Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer and the songs have received an overwhelming response on social media and netizens are eagerly waiting to watch Salman on the big screen after a long time. Ahead of the release, Salman has been treating fans with his gym pictures. On Monday night, he shared a classy picture of himself as he announced the opening of the advance booking for his film.

Salman Khan looks dapper in new picture

In the picture, Salman is seen posing at his home in a white shirt and black pants paired with a black tie. The clean-shaven Salman looks all things handsome in his formal attire. Along with the picture, he penned a note for his fans asking them to 'not chill but work hard'. His post read, "Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo . Kaam karo , 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay . Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo #KBKJ." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, fans were seen gushing over him. A fan commented, "Why are you soo handsome?" Another fan wrote, "Handsome hunk." Abdu Rozik, who was a part of Bigg Boss 16, wrote, "I’m booking the whole theater for this movie also ! Who is coming with me to watch ??"

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu and Vijender Singh in important roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

