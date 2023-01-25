Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan aces high-octane stunts, fights bad guys in this actioner- WATCH

Salman Khan ’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the teaser of the movie, and it finally released today, on January 25 th ! The teaser was unveiled on the big screen during Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s screening. Now, Salman has himself shared the teaser on his Instagram account, and it is packed with some stunning action scenes. Salman takes on the bad guys and romances Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the teaser is surely going to leave you excited for the film’s release.

The teaser shows Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert. He is then seen breaking through the window of a moving metro train, fighting the bad guys. “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat,” says Salman in the teaser. We are then introduced to Pooja Hegde, who plays Salman’s love interest in the film. She asked him his name, to which Salman says, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hu.” The teaser further shows many other action scenes pulled off brilliantly by Salman. He is also seen jumping in front of a moving car, in an attempt to stop it. The power-packed teaser gives us a glimpse of Salman’s two looks in the film- one a rugged, long-haired look, while another in which he is seen sporting short hair.

At the end of the teaser, Salman looks injured, and he is seen saying, “Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on'.” Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, “Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now....”

Reactions to Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser

Sangeeta Bijlani reacted to the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and wrote, "Bring it on," while Mahekk Chahal commented, "Tooo good. Love it." Siddharth Nigam commented, "Whistling." Needless to say, fans couldn't contain their excitement, and while one fan wrote, "MASS DEMIGOD IS BACK, India's Biggest Megastar Salman Khan is Back & How the Teaser is Mind Blowing, Ravi Basrur's Trademark BGM Shines above all, Eid 2023 come soon," another one commented, "Blockbuster movie."

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal among others. Ram Charan has a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.