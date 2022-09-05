Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Swag se Swagat of Salman Khan and his new look; Title Logo unveiled

Salman Khan completed 34 years in the film industry, and he thanked his fans by sharing a glimpse of his next project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 10 days ago. Fans were super excited to know more details about the film, and today, Salman Khan has finally shared a teaser of the movie, unveiling the official title logo of the action film. The teaser begins by showing Salman riding a Cruiser Motorcycle, and then pans to him walking through the Ladakh Valley. His new long hair look with trademark sunglasses has left fans super excited!

The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on his social media platform with the caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His production house, Salman Khan Films has also shared the same video re-emphasizing on how the magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. Needless to say, the teaser got Salman’s fans excited for the film. Take a look at the teaser below.