Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Swag se Swagat of Salman Khan and his new look; Title Logo unveiled
Meta: Salman Khan has shared a teaser of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead.
Salman Khan completed 34 years in the film industry, and he thanked his fans by sharing a glimpse of his next project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 10 days ago. Fans were super excited to know more details about the film, and today, Salman Khan has finally shared a teaser of the movie, unveiling the official title logo of the action film. The teaser begins by showing Salman riding a Cruiser Motorcycle, and then pans to him walking through the Ladakh Valley. His new long hair look with trademark sunglasses has left fans super excited!
The teaser was shared by Salman Khan on his social media platform with the caption, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His production house, Salman Khan Films has also shared the same video re-emphasizing on how the magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. Needless to say, the teaser got Salman’s fans excited for the film. Take a look at the teaser below.
In the last few months, there have been countless speculations over its title and cast and the film has been a topic of intrigue and mystery. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. Salman has also tagged Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal in the teaser, confirming that they will feature in the film as well.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the End of 2022.
Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill praising his performance