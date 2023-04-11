Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer launch: How did Shehnaaz Gill react after Salman Khan told her to 'move on'?

On Monday evening, superstar Salman Khan was seen attending the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the city. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and others were also seen gracing the launch event in style. The star-studded launch was not only attended by the media but fans too. The much-awaited trailer has been receiving an overwhelming response on social media. During the event, Salman and Shehnaaz's cute banter grabbed everyone's attention. Interestingly, the superstar asked Shehnaaz to 'move on' and in no time, the clip went viral on the Internet.

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on'

During the trailer launch event, Shehnaaz, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was asked if was nervous while working on the film. Instantly, Salman interrupted and said, “Move on kar jao". To this, she replied, "Kar gayi." Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens thought that his comment was in reference to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz.

She later answered the question and said, "Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai. Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai. I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir and all." Have a look:

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Salman on the big screen after a long time. After watching the trailer, they couldn't stop gushing over his intense fight sequences. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a mix of action, family drama and romance. Recently, the makers released the song titled Yentamma which featured Salman and Ram Charan in a special appearance. The highly-anticipated film is slated to release on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

