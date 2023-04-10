Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer launch: Salman Khan says Bhumika Chawla was scared of his role in Tere Naam

Bhumika Chawla was one of the cutest and most loved actresses in the 90s. She was a part of several hit films but the one film that people still remember her for was her debut film, Tere Naam. She made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the superhit film Tere Naam which holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. This film not only made her a household name but we also saw her and Salman’s great bond developing during the film. Now, these two have reunited yet again for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Today at the trailer launch event, both of them spoke about each other. Scroll down to hear.

Salman Khan on reuniting with Bhumika Chawla

Recollecting the Tere Naam days, Salman Khan on his collaboration with Bhumika Chawla said, “We have had a great relationship in Tere Naam. We had so much, though the film was serious. We spoke very little in Tere Naam and even here, it is the same. I think she was scared of the Tere Naam ka character.” Bhumika on the other hand thanks Salman Khan for giving her the break and said, “it has been a great journey with Salman over the last 20 years.”

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

