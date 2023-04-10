Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan is back in a never-seen-before action avatar with Pooja Hegde

Finally, the day is here when the trailer of the much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is released. Sometime back we gave you a glimpse of Salman Khan’s entry at the trailer launch venue that was filled with swag. And now he took to his Instagram stories to share the link to the trailer of the film and we bet it is going to take your excitement level a notch higher. The trailer is full of action and a pinch of romance and you are going to love the chemistry between Salman and Pooja Hegde.

The trailer begins with Salman Khan walking amidst a beautiful mountainous location in his long hair avatar. We can hear him say that people can call him ‘Bhaijaan’. Then enters his love interest Pooja Hegde who will surely charm everyone with her cuteness. With whatever we can see, their chemistry is surely going to win the hearts of the audience. Venkatesh is also seen in the trailer in quite a powerful role. From fighting evil to romancing his lady love, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is full of entertainment.

Salman Khan as we all know always arrives in style wherever he goes. Today is a special day for him and he chose to go all-black for the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor wore a plain black shirt that he paired with black denim that had whitewash prints on it. The actor completed his look with black sunglasses and black boots. Be it his walk or his style, everything about the actor is full of swag. We bet fans cannot wait for the launch of the trailer.

