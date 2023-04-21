Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Twitter Review: Salman Khan starrer termed family entertainer, Palak Tiwari praised

After a long wait, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally hit the theatres. The excitement levels of all the fans have reached their peak as their Eid celebrations just got better. Well, there was a lot of hype about the film which also starred Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and others. Social media is buzzing with reviews about the film. Scroll down to read the Twitter review.

Fans tweet about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer has gotten mixed reviews from the fans. One of the fans wrote, “Blockbuster Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan.... it's a perfect Family Entertainment.” Another fan wrote, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Aur paise mere kharaab hue.” A third fan wrote, “Beautifully Written #ShehnaazGill is such an inspiration.” One fan even praised Palak Tiwari and wrote, “Just watched KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN - it’s perfect family entertainer Loved it ! SALMAN KHAN is looking Handsome as always & @VenkyMama. sir performance is outstanding.”

Check out the tweets:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hopes to benefit from Eid on Saturday

A lot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will depend on the talk in the mass belt, as appreciation in this audience is a must for the film to have long legs at the box office. The positive for the film is the free run at the box office, and all it needs now is appreciation from the audience. The negative however is the over-the-top treatment of emotions in the trailer, which isn’t exactly the taste of metros in today’s time and age. The music too hasn’t done the trick barring Naiyo Lagda, which created the right noise, especially in the mass belts. It’s the mass appreciation that will determine the fate of KBKJ in the long run, and we shall get a clear picture of this by the jumps on Saturday and Sunday followed by a hold on Monday and Tuesday. The hope is for the Eid period to get the loyal Salman Khan audience to the cinema halls but the fate would depend on what happens post the Eid period.

