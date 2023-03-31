Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Bathukamma: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s South Indian avatar will win your hearts

Ever since Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and fans are absolutely loving the new avatar of Salman. After enticing all his fans with his voice in the third song from the album, titled ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’, the actor is all geared up to steal your breath away with his South Indian avatar in the new song titled Bathukamma. This song also features Pooja Hegde and indeed she looks lovely as ever.

Bathukamma Song Out

The song seems to be a grand celebration full of colours, people, and lots of dancing. The song features, Pooja Hegde, looking beautiful in a lavender-colored lehenga. The song sees her making rangoli and flower garlands along with her relatives. The highlight of the song is when Salman Khan walks in swag towards her in completely traditional attire along with his gang consisting of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others. We bet you are going to love the song.

Check out the song:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

This film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde unwinds in the cozy nook of her home as she reads a book; Saturday PIC