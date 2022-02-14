Kiss Day 2022: Katrina Kaif-SRK to Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, 5 awkward lip-locks that'll make you squirm

As you all know, Valentines week is going on and there are several days that people are celebrating every day and today, it is Kiss Day. Kiss is one of the purest forms of expressing love to each other and it generally comes with a lot of feelings. Talking about movies, there have been a lot of on-screen kisses that we can never forget because they are that good but there are also some extremely bizarre and awkward kisses that are too hard to be forgotten as well. Today we are going to list down such cringe-worthy on-screen kisses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Aamir Khan (3 Idiots)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan make for one of the best on-screen Jodi’s. Their chemistry is amazing but talking about their on-screen kiss, there is an awkward kiss that these two shares in the movie 3 Idiots. At the end, when Bebo finally comes face to face with Aamir in Ladakh, she comes ahead and kisses him while he is in shock and trying to understand what is happening with him.

Katrina Kaif – Shah Rukh Khan (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Shah Rukh Khan and on-screen kisses do not go hand in hand. He is one such actor who hardly has done any kissing scenes on-screen so when the moment came in Jab Tak Hai Jaan when audiences felt that Katrina is about to kiss SRK, they expected it to be extremely fun to watch. But the result was an awkward kiss where SRK stood like a statue while Kat kissed him.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Hrithik Roshan (Dhoom 2)

Two of the hottest people of Bollywood, unfortunately, could not get the temperatures rising on-screen with their kiss. Aish and Hrithik have one of the most awkward kissing scenes in Dhoom2.

John Abraham – Kangana Ranaut (Shootout At Wadala)

Last but not least we had to have this Kangana and John kissing scene on our list. This scene is not only awkward but also very weird and a little bit hard to look at.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan step in for dad at IPL auction 2022 briefing, photos go viral