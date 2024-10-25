KK Bollywood Debut Anniversary: Google Doodle honors Aankhon Mein Teri singer's legacy; fans can't control their emotions

Krishnakumar Kunnath, our beloved KK, was one of the most loved singers in the 2000s. Today, on his Bollywood debut anniversary, Google paid a special tribute to the singer with a special animated doodle. Fans admired this gesture from Google and recalled their memories and love for KK's music in social media posts. Take a look below at what netizens have to say.

KK made his Bollywood debut with the song Chhod Aaye Hum for the film Maachis in 1996. In honor of the late singer, Google created an animated doodle featuring him standing and singing into a microphone in his signature pose, set against the Google brand name.

The background of the doodle included music notes and star emojis, representing his iconic romantic songs. This doodle was displayed for Google users in India and the United Kingdom.

The search engine's page on KK described his legacy by stating, "This Doodle celebrates Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, a successful Indian playback singer most known for his versatility. He is widely remembered for recording songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati."

Sharing the special post on X, Google India wrote, '"From making our hearts flutter with Ajab Si...to giving a warm hug to us with his voice in Tu Jo Mila. Fondly remembering Krishnakumar Kunnath, our beloved KK, with this #Google Doodle. What's the first KK song you listened to?"

Advertisement

As netizens discovered KK's doodle on Google, they felt delighted by this tribute to the singer. Many users took to their X accounts to express their gratitude to the search engine for honoring the late artist. One user wrote, "This Doodle is really special. Thank you, Google," with some heart and emotional emojis.

Another netizen wrote, "Thank you, Google, for paying tribute to real talent and best singer of the World. KK has always been an emotion, always smiling and down to earth. He is always known and will be known for his songs. We will always love you, KK. You are always in our hearts."

A user highlighted his admiration for the late singer and penned, "Every song of his is my fav can't pick a specific one honestly, KK, but this one holds a special place in my heart."

Admiring his legacy, one fan shared, "Today the internet glows with a touching homage. As Google celebrates KK with a vibrant doodle tribute. A voice that resonated with millions, forever in our hearts. His songs live on, my legacy remains immortal echoing through our souls!"

Advertisement

Another user posted, "The man, the myth, the legend!!! KK forever Celebrating Krishnakumar Kunnath "KK"!

KK began his music career in 1994, initially singing commercial jingles. He later transitioned into playback singing. Some of his popular songs include Dil Ibaadat, Ankhon Mein Teri, India Wale, Tu Jo Mila, and Ha Tu Hai, among others. The singer passed away on May 31, 2022, after a concert in Kolkata due to a cardiac arrest.