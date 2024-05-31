KK Death Anniversary: Pritam shares BTS video of Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai song as he misses his friend; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Highly admired Indian playback singer KK left the world on May 31, 2022. On his 2nd death anniversary, music director Pritam who made several memorable songs with KK missed the singer.

Pritam who was extremely close to KK shared a BTS video from the recording of the song Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai from the 2019 film Chhichhore and wrote a heartfelt message along with it.

Pritam remembers his friend KK on his 2nd death anniversary

Pritam took to X and shared a BTS video of Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai song's recording. To see KK singing one of the most emotional songs of recent times makes for an extremely moving moment and it's something every music lover will feel after watching the video.

Captioning the post he wrote, "Sharing an old video... no particular reason except that it's a video I see so very often. It seems like yesterday. I miss you every day, my friend."

The fans of KK and Pritam poured love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "The vacuum remains...... #KK". Another one wrote, "Miss your combo (sad emoji).

A fan tweet in the comments section read as saying, "Miss KK everyday! A void will never be fulfilled Pritam Da (holding tears emojis)."

More about KK's Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai

Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai is one of the most loved songs from the 2019 film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The song comes at the moment in the film when Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's characters in the film refresh their son's memories who is struggling for his life. KK's vocals, Pritam's music, and Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics give a whole new dimension to the impact of the song.

Tragically, Sushant who was the main lead in the song and KK who sang it left the mortal world within 3 years of the film's release, something that makes the song even more painful.

KK's demise

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away on May 31, 2022, as he suffered a cardiac arrest after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He was 53 when he passed away leaving millions of fans and the music industry mourning.

