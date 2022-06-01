KK Demise: Packed auditorium of 7000, non-functional AC to singer's hotel visit, inside details surface

Singer KK left millions of his fans in a state of shock and disbelief as reports of his demise began trickling in on Monday night. The singer was performing to a packed crowd at the Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata. Several onstage videos of the singer which have now surfaced on social media shows him asking for a towel multiple times to wipe off the sweat. Fan videos also show that the singer was uneasy and eventually left the concert as he began feeling unwell.

As per media reports, inside details of KK's live concert have now emerged. According to News18, multiple irregularities from the concert venue have surfaced. Take a look below at some of the inside details:

The seating capacity of Nazrul Manch auditorium is 2,500. It can be stretched up to 3,000.

However, the auditorium was jam-packed with a massive crowd of at least 7,000 people.

The AC was not functioning properly which resulted in high levels of humidity.

5 doors were reportedly forced open.

Role of organisers and auditorium authorities in question.

KK's health was reportedly not perfect since a couple of days.

Visuals of him asking for a towel have surfaced on social media.

Citing sources, reports revealed that AC was switched off for sometime.

As he rushed out of the concert venue, KK, who was not feeling well, headed to the hotel first.

At the hotel, he reportedly fell and even bruised his forehead.

The 53-year-old singer was then rushed to CMRI hospital where doctors declared him dead.

KK's family arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. The singer's autopsy will also be conducted today.

