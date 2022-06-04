‘KK didn’t show any sign of sickness’, claims the event company & calls his demise an ‘unfortunate loss’

Renowned singer KK’s demise has been one of the most shocking incidents of this year so far. It was reported that KK had died after his concert in Kolkata and his demise had sent a wave of grief and shock among the fans. Post his demise, a lot has been spoken about the event company that organised KK’s concert, the crowd management and more. There have been speculations that KK had shown signs of sickness during the concert and had even complained about the AC being off at the auditorium. However, the event management company BlackEyed Event House has now issued a statement in this regard.

Taking to their Facebook page, the event company emphasised that KK didn’t show any sign of sickness during the event and performed rigorously till the end. The event company further asserted, “The videos that are being circulated on social media that KK sir was being rushed out because of chest pain is absolutely false and are not even from the 31st May show. KK Sir went back to the hotel and has taken selfies with fans there too, before falling sick. His manager has also confirmed the same”. The company also mentioned that the AC in the auditorium was running at full capacity, however, the crowd at the stadium had exceeded the seating capacity.

Read BlackEyed Event House's full statement here:

The event company concluded the statement by saying, “It's an unfortunate loss for all of us, specially for 'us' because we have been associated with KK sir for a good number of years and had developed a personal bond with him. While we are mourning the loss of a dear one, we would like to request you to understand our situation and introspect if at all we deserve the hate campaign that some people have started on social media”.

Meanwhile, several celebs from the industry have also mourned KK’s unfortunate demise and took to their social media handles to pay their condolences. Akshay Kumar, in one of his interviews, stated that KK had been a part of his career and had sung several songs for him. He also admitted that he is shocked by the singer’s untimely demise.

Also Read: KK Demise: Packed auditorium of 7000, non-functional AC to singer's hotel visit, inside details surface