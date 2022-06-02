KK Funeral Live Updates: Singer to be laid to rest in Mumbai today
Singer KK left all his fans, friends and especially his family members heartbroken and shattered by his untimely death. His funeral will take place today in Mumbai. Get all the latest updates related to this here in the live blog.
Highlights
June 2, 2022, 09:32 am IST
KK's music teacher expresses grief over his death
KK's music teacher in an in an interview with Times Of India said, “It is very sad for a teacher to lose a student. He was such a remarkable and talented student. I still remember his admission process. I was new to the college back then and had just formed a music society. His voice was so remarkable. He topped the list of ECA admissions in music, and he deserved it. I have always taken pride in saying that I found him through ECA admissions.”
June 2, 2022, 08:39 am IST
KK's wife announces 'antim darshan' of the late singer
Taking to her Instagram stories, KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shared a post wherein it was written that his 'antim darshan' will take place today between 10:30 am - 12:30 pm and his cremation will happen in Versova Hindu Cemetery.
