KK passes away at 53: Ankit Tiwari shares VIDEO of singer's last words at his concert, hours before his death

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31. He was 53 years old at the time of his death. His sudden demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. The singer fell ill while he was performing at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, in South Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. Condolences poured in from all quarters, including from PM Narendra Modi, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Many popular personalities from the entertainment industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Shaan, AR Rahman, Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant also paid tribute to the singer.

A few hours back, Ankit Tiwari also mourned the loss of KK. He shared a heartbreaking video on his social media from KK's last concert, in which, the late singer is heard saying: "Mai mar jaau yahin pe." Ankit captioned the video: "He said “mai mar jaau yahin pe” and the shitty thing happened there. Can’t believe this. Om shanti." The video left the fans of the late singer emotional. A user commented on Ankit's post: "And it had to that one moment???" While another user said: "Kya zarurat thi ye kehni ki haay main marjaun yahi pe insan k bol kbhi kbhi sach bhi hojate hain."

Check out Ankit Tiwari's tribute to KK:

Earlier today, KK's wife Jyoti and their kids also paid their last respects to him. Later, a gun salute was accorded to the late singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has also registered an unnatural death case related to the demise of the singer.

KK was the most versatile singer in the Indian music industry. He has also recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages.

