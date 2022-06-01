KK passes away at 53: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. The sudden demise of the singer left his fans as well as fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry shocked and his death sparked tributes from across the spectrum in the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to Virat Kohli, and many in the music fraternity like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Vishal Dadlani expressed grief and shock.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced a gun salute for the singer. As per ANI, Mamata Banerjee's government will pay respect to the deceased singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. "Gun salute will not be given at the airport, it will be given in Rabindra Sadan as the postmortem is still going on. We have consulted with the family, they have a 5.15 pm flight so we will pay respect there: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the demise of singer #KK," ANI tweeted.

Check it out:

Also Read: Throwback: When KK opened up about dubbing Salman Khan's voice: I can't mimic, don't have that ability