KK Passes Away: Akshay Kumar shocked by singer’s demise, says 'He was part of my career and a lot of my songs'

The music industry witnessed a massive jolt last night after renowned singer KK breathed his last in Kolkata post his concert. It was reported that KK had collapsed at his hotel post the concert following which he was rushed to the hospital wherein he was brought dead. Ever since the news of KK’s sad demise had surfaced, the social media us abuzz with tweets and posts mourning the loss. And now, Akshay Kumar in his recent interaction with ANI has expressed his shock over KK’s unfortunate demise.

During the interview, Akshay recalled how KK has been a part of his career and admits being saddened by the singer’s demise. “He was a part of my lots of songs. He had sung the song for Airlift – Tu Bhula Jise – which was a climax song. It was because of that song, the climax was sounding so good. It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. I had just returned and I heard that. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age,” Akshay was quoted saying.

Earlier, several celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Farhan Akhtar etc had also mourned KK’s demise. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also penned a heartfelt tweet mourning KK’s demise. He wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti”.

