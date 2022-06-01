KK passes away: Family pays their last respect at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata; Gun salute accorded to singer

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on Tuesday at the age of 53. His sudden demise has left everyone in a state of deep shock including his fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry. The singer fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. Now, the popular singer's mortal remains were taken from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. KK's wife Jyoti and their kids also paid their last respects to him.

