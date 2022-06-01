KK Passes Away: Late singer’s funeral to take place on June 2 in Mumbai

The new month of 2022 hasn’t started on a good note for the Indian music industry. After all, renowned singer KK had passed away. The ace singer, who made us fall in love with his voice with his popular songs like Yaaron Dosti, Pal, Dil Ibadat, Khuda Jaane, etc, is no more with us. It was reported that KK passed away after a concert in Kolkata. He was 53 and his demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. And now as per a recent update, KK’s funeral will take place on Thursday (June 2) in Mumbai.

According to a report published in India Today, KK’s family has arrived in Kolkata and his mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai today via flight. It is reported that the flight is expected to reach Mumbai at 7:45 pm and his last rites will take place on June 2. Meanwhile, several celebs from different walks of life have mourned the demise of the talented singer. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also penned a tweet expressing his grief over KK’s demise. He tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

This isn’t all. Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government had given a gun salute to the singer at the Rabindra Sadan. The media reports suggested that Mamata Banerjee had taken a flight to the city to supervise the arrangements while KK’s post-mortem was being conducted at SSKM Hospital.