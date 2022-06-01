KK Passes Away: Shaan, Palash Sen mourn the singer’s demise; Latter says ‘You’ll always be Mehfuz in my heart’

In what came as a shocking incident, renowned singer KK is no more with us. According to media reports, KK has passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He was 53. His sudden demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation and social media is taken over by condolence messages for the late singer. From celebs to commoners, everyone is in a state of shock and is mourning over the loss. Amid this, popular singers Shaan and Palash Sen also penned heartfelt notes to pay their condolences.

Sharing a throwback video from one of their performances together, Shan wrote, “Life breaks you little by little .. and once in a while. it destroys you .. KK will always remain that Eternal Boy, who refused to grow up.. he stayed unadulterated uncorrupted. How he did it through all these years .. kept it Simple and Straight from the Heart!!” On the other hand, Palash Sen admitted to being lost and heartbroken by KK’s sudden demise and will keep the singer’s memories safe in his heart. “It'll take a long time for me to get over this loss. Completely lost and broken. Thank you for everything my bro. You will always be Mehfuz in my heart,” Palash tweeted.

Check out Palash Sen’s tweets for KK:

Check out Shaan's tweet here

Earlier, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Anu Malik, Shankar Mahadevan etc had also mourned KK’s demise. During his recent interaction with ANI, Akshay revealed that KK has been a part of his career and had sung several songs for him. Hailing KK’s talent, the superstar recalled how KK’s song Tu Bhula Mujhe had added value to the climax of his 2016 release Airlift.