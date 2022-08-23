KK’s daughter Taamara posts throwback pic on his birth anniversary; Says ‘We’re not gonna let mom feel sad’

Singer KK might not be with us anymore but he will always be present in our hearts and memories. Also, his soulful music will continue to rule the hearts of his fans. There has not been a day when his fans and family do not miss him but today everyone is missing him a little more. It is the late singer’s birth anniversary and social media is flooded with his pictures and posts remembering the popular singer. But the one post which got us emotional is from his daughter Taamara.

KK’s daughter Taamara shared a throwback picture. In the picture, we can see a baby Taamara making her dad eat the cake. It looks like a picture from his earlier birthday. Sharing this adorable post, Taamara wrote, “Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you’re eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we’ll annoy her so she’s angry

Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it’s all for you.”

Check out Taamara’s post:

Well, recently KK’s daughter Taamara and son Nakul Krishna released a new version of his popular song Yaaron on Friendships Day. The song which was re-released was sung by several big singers like Dhvani Bhanushali, Shaan, Benny Dayal, Papon & others. In the video which was released we could also see KK’s son and daughter also sing the song.

