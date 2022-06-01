KK’s Death: Initial post-mortem report says singer suffered from ‘prolonged cardiac issues’

Singer KK’s demise has come as a shock to the entire country. Legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK breathed his last yesterday, May 31st after a live performance in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. And now, the initial post-mortem report of the musician claims that KK died of a cardiac arrest. A senior official told PTI that he had been suffering from ‘prolonged cardiac issues’.

Singer KK died of cardiac arrest

KK’s autopsy was conducted today and the preliminary findings are now out. As per PTI, KK died after suffering from cardiac arrest. A senior official told the news agency, “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said. He also added that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

After his concert at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata last night, KK returned to his hotel as he felt unwell. When his health deteriorated, he was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

KK dies at 53

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and two children Tamara and Nakul Kunnath. The family arrived in Kolkata early today. The singer was given a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan in the presence of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. KK’s mortal remains have now reached Mumbai. His last rites will take place tomorrow June 9th.

Fans and celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Emraan Hashmi, and others took to their social media spaces to express their shock and grief over KK’s untimely demise. Singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vishal Dadlani are deeply saddened by the loss too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sent his condolences to KK’s loved ones.

