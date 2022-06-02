KK’s Funeral: Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls himself a huge fan of the late singer as he mourns his demise

In what came as one of the most shocking news from the tinselvile, renowned singer KK is no more with us. The man, who had made us fall in love with his soulful voice, passed away on May 31 after performing at a concert in Kolkata. The news has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation and everyone is mourning the loss of an iconic singer. In fact, as KK’s last rites are set to take place today in Mumbai, several singers and celebs from the industry have arrived at his residence to pay their last tribute to the late singer.

Amid this, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was also spotted at KK’s residence and was seen mourning his unfortunate demise. During his interaction with the media, Abhijeet even called himself a big fan of the late singer. He said, “Pure media ke saamne mai aaj ye kehna chahta hu ki mai itni jaldi kisi ka fan nahi hota hu. Kishore Kumar ke baad shayad mai kisi ka fan bana hu lekin KK ka mai bht bada fan hu aur humesha rahunga. Mere ghar pe KK ke gaane sabse zyada chalte hain. Mera beta kabhi koshish krta hai gaane ki to wo bhi KK ke hi gaane gaata hai”.

Meanwhile, several celebs took to their respective social media handles to pay a tribute to KK. Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle and said, “A voice and talent like no other. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk”.

