KK was excited before Kolkata show, had said 'people here love me a lot, it's overwhelming'.

Singer KK left his fans heartbroken as news of his demise was reported widely on Tuesday night. The singer was rushed to CMRI hospital in Kolkata after he began feeling unwell and left the concert. The shocking news not only gripped Bollywood but also sent shockwaves through social media as videos of the singer belting out his hit tracks surfaced.

The much-loved singer had arrived in Kolkata for the show on Sunday with his team. Turns out, he had two shows lined up in the city. The first show was set to take place on Monday followed by the second one on Tuesday. While, he had performed for the students of Thakurpukur’s Vivekananda College on Monday, the next day’s event was organised by Ultadanga’s Gurudas Mahavidyalaya. KK's both shows were were held at Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

Prior to the performance, KK had even interacted with a local news channel and wore his excitement on his sleeve. Talking about how overwhelmed he was, KK told local Kolkata channel Sky 12, "It’s been two years since I performed in Kolkata. I have really missed this city, a lot of shows happen here. People here love me a lot, I love them too. It’s actually been a while since I performed at the Nazrul Manch. I am very excited."

He further added that he was taken aback by the fan love he had received ever since he arrived in Kolkata. "It’s God’s grace that people love me so much. When I was getting off the car, hundreds of people were standing around. So much love – I don’t know what to say. It’s overwhelming. I can only thank everyone. Thank you so much for all the love. I will keep trying that I keep singing for you."

Unfortunately, towards the end of the show, KK left for his hotel and was then rushed to the hospital. Several social media videos show the singer repeatedly wiping his sweat as well as pointing out to the high humidity in the auditorium.

ALSO READ: KK Demise: Packed auditorium of 7000, non-functional AC to singer's hotel visit, inside details surface