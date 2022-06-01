‘KK was one of the healthiest human beings’: Pritam on the late singer’s demise

Even though KK is not with us anymore, his memories are etched in our lives forever. His songs will never be forgotten and they will continue to rule the hearts of his fans. Well, since morning many celebrities have spoken about the legendary singer’s demise and mourned the loss. The latest name to get added to this list is that of composer Pritam who has worked with the late singer on a number of projects. In a recent interview with India Today, Pritam opened up about KK’s life and revealed that he led a very disciplined and stress-free life.

Pritam on KK’s death

In the conversation, Pritam initially expressed his disbelief over KK’s death. He revealed that he is shocked and just not able to process it. His last meeting with the late singer was almost 6 months ago and now that has become their last song together when they met in the studio during the recording that time. Pritam further added that he and KK both started their career almost at the same time. “Those days, I used to make KK sing all my singles. I remember reciting Alvida to him at Galaxy studio. I told him, 'You will only sing this song whatever film I record it for',” quipped the composer.

Revealing about his habits Pritam said that KK was one of the healthiest human beings and did not have any health issues. He neither used to drink nor had the habit of smoking. He was a complete family man. He used to take holidays, and spend time with family. He never took stress in life. He led a very disciplined life. KK used to get regular body checkups and ECGs done. Pritam further said, “He must have got his body scanning done too. I do not understand even if there was a blockage in the heart, how was it not caught."

Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case

Reportedly, Kolkata Police has registered an unnatural death case over KK’s death. According to police sources, his face and head bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

