KKK 11: Vishal Aditya Singh shares lovey dovey PICS with Sana Makbul; Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’

Vishal Aditya Singh shares a series of romantic clicks with Sana Makbul and it has set tongues wagging. Check out his post.

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh is having a great time while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, proves his Instagram handle. The Chandrakanta actor has been bonding well with his fellow KKK 11 contestants and often shares photos with them. The handsome actor has surely made friends for a lifetime. Amongst them is Sana Makbul, with whom Vishal shares a great rapport. And, the recent set of duo’s mushy clicks has set tongues wagging.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal shared a series of lovey-dovey photos of himself posing with Sana. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Aayat ki tarah @divasana @colorstv#kkk11.” The two looked amazing together as they pose for the camera. Their sizzling chemistry is simply unmissable. Not just fans, their fellow contestants are also left awestruck by their stunning clicks. Teasing them, Nikki commented, “@divasana @vishalsingh713 Uffffff love is in the air,” followed by heart emoticons. wrote, “Shonaaaaa babooooooo.”

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla poked fun at Vishal’s expressions, writing, “Shakal Shikaayat ki tarah ku hai mere bhai!”

Take a look at Vishal Aditya Singh’s post below:

Interestingly, Nikki Tamboli’s comment grabbed eyeballs and left everyone wondering if something is brewing between Vishal and Sana.

Meanwhile, hosted by Rohit Shetty, the new season will feature , Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, and Mahekk Chahal as contestants.

All the contestants have been keeping their fans hooked with their posts from the set on social media.

