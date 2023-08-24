KK’s daughter Taamara remembers late singer on his birth anniversary with heartfelt pic: 'Miss you so much'

There are only a few artists who create such a special place in our hearts that when they leave us forever, it feels like a personal loss. The sudden and tragic demise of Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, moved scores of people to tears.

His popular songs like Pal and Yaaron gave us solace be it during a tragic heartbreak or while parting ways with our BFFs. It was on August 23, that the late Indipop playback singer was born in Delhi to Malayali parents.

To commemorate this day, his daughter, Taamara Krishna shared a throwback picture of him and penned an emotional note that made netizens teary-eyed.

KK’s daughter remembers the singer on his birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Taamara, who is also a vocalist and a composer shared an old picture with KK. In the image, little Taamara can be seen sitting on her dad’s lap who is diligently trying to teach her to play piano. But the baby girl gets distracted by the camera and poses with a smile instead.

Sharing this adorable image, she wrote, “Happy birthday dad, love you more than I’ll ever be able to explain. Miss you so much, thanks for coming back to life at least in my dreams. I hope we can eat cake together again sometime.”

Take a look:

KK’s early life

Only an ardent KK lover would know that before making his career in music, KK spent six months of his life as a marketing executive and even sang at hotels to make ends meet. He then used to sing advertising jingles. The singer sang 3,500 jingles before his big break in Bollywood. He made his film debut in 1996. Three years later, in 1999, he released his iconic album Pal which was a rage among music lovers, back in the day and even today.

KK’s tragic demise

The Indian music industry got the biggest shock on May 31, 2022, when news of KK’s sudden demise made headlines. Apparently, KK performed at a concert at a college festival in South Kolkata. However, after the concert, while on his way to his hotel in Esplanade, he complained of experiencing chest pain. On reaching his room, the 53-year-old collapsed.

Even though KK was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, efforts to revive him failed and the world mourned the loss of a talented artist and a humble human being.

